June 24, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ingersoll Rand 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.38%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In IR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,073.45 today based on a price of $83.69 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IR Logo
IRIngersoll Rand Inc
$83.692.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.75
Growth
34.48
Quality
72.23
Value
19.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved