June 24, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Marvell Tech 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.51%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $226.33 today based on a price of $75.44 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

