June 24, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In GE Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.01%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,710.22 today based on a price of $248.50 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

