If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.32%. Currently, Taylor Morrison Home has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,422.37 today based on a price of $61.50 for TMHC at the time of writing.

Taylor Morrison Home's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

