$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $219.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In LIN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,882.31 today based on a price of $463.16 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

