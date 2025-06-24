Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ONEOK Stock In The Last 5 Years

ONEOK OKE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.42%. Currently, ONEOK has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In OKE: If an investor had bought $1000 of OKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,614.74 today based on a price of $80.56 for OKE at the time of writing.

ONEOK's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.