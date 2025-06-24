Here's How Much $100 Invested In Crown Holdings 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Crown Holdings CCK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.41%. Currently, Crown Holdings has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion.

Buying $100 In CCK: If an investor had bought $100 of CCK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $735.28 today based on a price of $104.17 for CCK at the time of writing.

Crown Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.