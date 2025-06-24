June 24, 2025 11:52 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nutanix Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.76%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion.

Buying $100 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $100 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $329.47 today based on a price of $74.61 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Nutanix's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NTNX Logo
NTNXNutanix Inc
$74.611.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.79
Growth
51.10
Quality
Not Available
Value
4.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved