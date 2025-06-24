Insider Unloading: Ingrid Estrada Sells $1.59M Worth Of Keysight Techs Shares

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 24, by Ingrid Estrada, SVP at Keysight Techs KEYS, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Estrada's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Keysight Techs was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,589,682.

Keysight Techs's shares are actively trading at $163.86, experiencing a up of 1.73% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Key Indicators: Keysight Techs's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 62.33% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Keysight Techs's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.49.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 37.81 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Keysight Techs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.5 , Keysight Techs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.58 reflects market recognition of Keysight Techs's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

