Inquiry Into Amazon.com's Competitor Dynamics In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.95 7.24 3.45 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.17 1.92 1.97 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.94 3.16 2.69 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 60.34 24.85 5.56 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.71 11.79 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.70 1.40 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.48 7.16 3.65 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.76 4.58 3.41 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.57 1.35 0.52 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 11.17 3.39 0.98 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.78 3.58 2.18 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.37 0.65 0.13 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 75.14 3.95 1.12 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.43 0.24 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 142 8.58 0.36 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 44.25 5.47 1.76 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

By carefully studying Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.95 is 0.77x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.24 , which is 1.32x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.45 , surpassing the industry average by 1.96x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 6.14%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales more than its earnings. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

