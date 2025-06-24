In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.51 41.93 24.01 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 92.62 17.15 21.48 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.95 7.07 10.28 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 94.58 3.63 7.63 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 38.14 11.15 11.53 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.63 6.06 4.07 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 199.11 23.13 39.62 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 29.21 2.81 4.40 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 62.77 3.27 11.73 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 22.97 5.71 4.40 5.3% $0.95 $1.56 -9.31% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.47 10.15 14.10 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.66 1.47 2.21 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.10 2.12 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.92 2.77 3.42 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.89 1.55 2.52 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.29 1.90 3.65 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 291.62 21.07 35.08 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.26 1.83 2.95 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 139.52 2.22 2.08 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.64 4.36 11.18 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 62.97 6.81 10.18 3.4% $35.92 $29.8 12.32%

Through a meticulous analysis of NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.51 , which is 0.74x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 41.93 which exceeds the industry average by 6.16x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 24.01 , which is 2.36x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.61% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.89x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE and revenue growth reflect strong profitability and future potential. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. Overall, NVIDIA's valuation metrics show a mix of positive and concerning signals compared to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.