$1000 Invested In First BanCorp 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

First BanCorp FBP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.64%. Currently, First BanCorp has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In FBP: If an investor had bought $1000 of FBP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $34,738.62 today based on a price of $20.30 for FBP at the time of writing.

First BanCorp's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

