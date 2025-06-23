June 23, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In UMB Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

UMB Financial UMBF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, UMB Financial has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion.

Buying $100 In UMBF: If an investor had bought $100 of UMBF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $202.91 today based on a price of $101.70 for UMBF at the time of writing.

UMB Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

