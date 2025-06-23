June 23, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.34%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion.

Buying $100 In MPC: If an investor had bought $100 of MPC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $454.10 today based on a price of $167.98 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

