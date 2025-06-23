June 23, 2025 7:01 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Curtiss-Wright 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.43%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In CW: If an investor had bought $1000 of CW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $17,572.17 today based on a price of $476.03 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

