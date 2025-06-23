Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Essential Properties Stock In The Last 5 Years

Essential Properties EPRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.43%. Currently, Essential Properties has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion.

Buying $100 In EPRT: If an investor had bought $100 of EPRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.45 today based on a price of $32.86 for EPRT at the time of writing.

Essential Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

