In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.40 41.84 23.96 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 91.24 16.90 21.16 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.08 7.11 10.33 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 93.61 3.59 7.55 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 37.54 10.98 11.35 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.44 5.99 4.02 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 193.39 22.46 38.48 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 29.57 2.84 4.45 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 62.05 3.24 11.60 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 22.77 5.66 4.36 5.3% $0.95 $1.56 -9.31% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.29 10.05 13.96 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.30 1.45 2.18 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.68 2.75 3.40 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.99 2.11 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 13.10 1.57 2.57 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 12.32 1.90 3.66 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 295.03 21.32 35.49 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.18 1.82 2.94 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 137.78 2.19 2.05 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.44 4.33 11.11 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 62.52 6.75 10.09 3.4% $35.92 $29.8 12.32%

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.4 , which is 0.74x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.84 , which is 6.2x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.96 , surpassing the industry average by 2.37x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.61% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.89x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

