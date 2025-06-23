June 23, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Popular BPOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.72%. Currently, Popular has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion.

Buying $100 In BPOP: If an investor had bought $100 of BPOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $288.93 today based on a price of $104.50 for BPOP at the time of writing.

Popular's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BPOP Logo
BPOPPopular Inc
$106.241.67%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.23
Growth
51.77
Quality
64.07
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved