Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Charles Schwab Stock In The Last 5 Years

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.01%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,624.41 today based on a price of $89.45 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$89.440.26%

Overview
