Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mosaic 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.98%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,784.67 today based on a price of $36.34 for MOS at the time of writing.

Mosaic's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

