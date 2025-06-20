If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

L3Harris Technologies LHX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.28%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion.

Buying $100 In LHX: If an investor had bought $100 of LHX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $316.16 today based on a price of $249.67 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.