June 20, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Orla Mining 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.58%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $414.33 today based on a price of $11.25 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORLA Logo
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd
$11.251.72%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.53
Growth
38.42
Quality
Not Available
Value
27.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved