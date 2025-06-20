$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.9%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion.

Buying $100 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $294.58 today based on a price of $133.00 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

