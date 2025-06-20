June 20, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Old Republic Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Old Republic Intl ORI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.02%. Currently, Old Republic Intl has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion.

Buying $100 In ORI: If an investor had bought $100 of ORI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $226.45 today based on a price of $37.00 for ORI at the time of writing.

Old Republic Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

