Here's How Much $100 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.88%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $374.55 today based on a price of $209.75 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

