Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Broadcom Stock In The Last 5 Years

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.24%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $785.61 today based on a price of $246.32 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

