Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AutoZone Stock In The Last 5 Years

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.14%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,180.82 today based on a price of $3625.11 for AZO at the time of writing.

AutoZone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
