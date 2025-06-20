Here's How Much $100 Invested In Brown & Brown 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brown & Brown BRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.42%. Currently, Brown & Brown has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion.

Buying $100 In BRO: If an investor had bought $100 of BRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $262.59 today based on a price of $108.40 for BRO at the time of writing.

Brown & Brown's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.