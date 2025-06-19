Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Murphy USA Stock In The Last 10 Years

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.46%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion.

Buying $100 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $100 of MUSA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $696.89 today based on a price of $408.66 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

