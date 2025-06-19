June 19, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Axis Capital Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Axis Capital Holdings AXS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.57%. Currently, Axis Capital Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXS: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,379.55 today based on a price of $101.55 for AXS at the time of writing.

Axis Capital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
