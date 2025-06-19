If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,571.92 today based on a price of $26.67 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

