Insider Selling: John Mulleady Unloads $194K Of Dave & Buster's Enter Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on June 18, John Mulleady, SVP at Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster's Enter. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $194,459.

During Thursday's morning session, Dave & Buster's Enter shares down by 1.93%, currently priced at $32.06.

All You Need to Know About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

A Deep Dive into Dave & Buster's Enter's Financials

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 85.54% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dave & Buster's Enter's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.63.

Debt Management: Dave & Buster's Enter's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 21.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 29.99 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.59 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 10.51, Dave & Buster's Enter could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

