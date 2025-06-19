June 19, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.96%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $935.49 today based on a price of $214.32 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
