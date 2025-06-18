June 18, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.65%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.01 today based on a price of $221.74 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$221.800.17%

Overview
