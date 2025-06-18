$1000 Invested In Agnico Eagle Mines 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.13%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,927.59 today based on a price of $123.99 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.