$1000 Invested In Zoetis 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Zoetis ZTS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.01%. Currently, Zoetis has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZTS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,123.56 today based on a price of $156.87 for ZTS at the time of writing.

Zoetis's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.