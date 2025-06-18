Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.94 11.04 13.22 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 47.97 27.84 10.39 18.18% $5.89 $9.94 12.55% ServiceNow Inc 136.35 20.53 18.30 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.12 18.63 16.13 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.34 40.12 12.96 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.90 8.14 4.72 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.40 13.34 14.70 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.90 25.52 8.53 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.05 2.76 5.46 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.67 10.23 8.37 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.98 6.32 3.50 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.71 13.40 1.27 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.62 1.98 3.26 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.91 28.43 1.73 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 81.07 16.71 8.41 9.39% $0.66 $1.36 11.89%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.94 is lower than the industry average by 0.46x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.04 , which is well below the industry average by 0.66x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.22 , surpassing the industry average by 1.57x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.12% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 61.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.89%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

