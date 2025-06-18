June 18, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.66%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In HCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of HCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,836.86 today based on a price of $371.95 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

