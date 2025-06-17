June 17, 2025 4:00 PM 2 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: Booking Holdings

Looking into the current session, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG shares are trading at $5344.91, after a 0.45% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.20%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 33.43%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Evaluating Booking Holdings P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against it's past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also could indicate that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Booking Holdings has a better P/E ratio of 33.47 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 32.37 of the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. Ideally, one might believe that Booking Holdings Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.91
Growth
42.92
Quality
Not Available
Value
17.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
