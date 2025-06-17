June 17, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Automatic Data Processing 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.43%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,070.27 today based on a price of $308.47 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
