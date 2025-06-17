Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning TJX Companies Stock In The Last 10 Years

TJX Companies TJX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.92%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion.

Buying $100 In TJX: If an investor had bought $100 of TJX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $373.52 today based on a price of $123.81 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.