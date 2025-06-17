Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ICICI Bank Stock In The Last 10 Years

ICICI Bank IBN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.32%. Currently, ICICI Bank has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBN: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,491.10 today based on a price of $32.85 for IBN at the time of writing.

ICICI Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

