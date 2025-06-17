Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.91 44.37 7.53 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.74 4.09 1.27 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 17.54 1 0.77 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.38 20.08 3.31 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Western Digital Corp 19.66 3.87 1.29 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 135.97 13.57 5.46 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 12.19 0.84 0.50 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.15 2.24 0.74 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 35.09 6.53 1.91 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

By closely examining Apple, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.91 , which is 0.88x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 44.37 relative to the industry average by 6.79x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.53 , which is 3.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 32.35% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.29%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of profitability, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance. However, the low revenue growth rate may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.