Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Quest Diagnostics Stock In The Last 5 Years

Quest Diagnostics DGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 299.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 313.78%. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion.

Buying $100 In DGX: If an investor had bought $100 of DGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $109,220.16 today based on a price of $182.07 for DGX at the time of writing.

Quest Diagnostics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

