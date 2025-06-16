$1000 Invested In Ovintiv 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ovintiv OVV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.95%. Currently, Ovintiv has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In OVV: If an investor had bought $1000 of OVV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,858.34 today based on a price of $41.40 for OVV at the time of writing.

Ovintiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

