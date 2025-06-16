June 16, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In ON Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ON Semiconductor ON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.48%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ON: If an investor had bought $1000 of ON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,723.50 today based on a price of $53.44 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

