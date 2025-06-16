June 16, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Encompass Health Stock In The Last 5 Years

Encompass Health EHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.68%. Currently, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In EHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of EHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,319.05 today based on a price of $120.92 for EHC at the time of writing.

Encompass Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
