June 16, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United States Steel Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

United States Steel X has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.57%. Currently, United States Steel has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In X: If an investor had bought $1000 of X stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,731.29 today based on a price of $54.86 for X at the time of writing.

United States Steel's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

