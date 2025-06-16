Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.70 10.97 13.14 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 49.59 28.78 10.75 18.18% $5.89 $9.94 12.55% ServiceNow Inc 134.15 20.20 18 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 112.80 18.10 15.67 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.49 39.32 12.70 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.91 8.14 4.72 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 279.95 12.91 14.22 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 109.89 25.06 8.38 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.04 2.76 5.46 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.38 10.12 8.29 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.31 6.24 3.45 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.21 12.98 1.23 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 57.37 28.66 1.75 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 97.12 1.90 3.12 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 79.4 16.55 8.29 9.39% $0.66 $1.36 11.89%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 36.7 significantly below the industry average by 0.46x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.97 , which is 0.66x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.14 , surpassing the industry average by 1.59x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.12% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.89%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential compared to industry peers.

