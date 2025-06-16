In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Today's Best Finance Deals

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.80 41.30 23.64 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 90.77 16.81 21.05 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.24 7.16 10.40 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 84.79 3.25 6.84 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 36.93 10.80 11.16 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.79 6.13 4.11 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 180.73 20.99 35.96 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 27.66 2.66 4.16 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 61.15 3.19 11.43 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.95 9.86 13.71 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.73 1.47 2.22 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.81 2.09 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 35.43 2.66 3.28 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.99 1.56 2.54 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.89 2.29 4.43 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 253.41 18.31 30.48 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.83 1.80 2.90 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 136.93 2.18 2.04 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.92 4.40 11.28 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 129.32 9.29 13.53 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 64.65 6.68 10.14 3.16% $35.87 $29.72 12.04%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 45.8 is 0.71x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.3 , which is 6.18x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 23.64 , which is 2.33x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.85% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion is 0.63x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.04%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for operational improvement. The high revenue growth signifies strong sales performance relative to industry peers in Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.